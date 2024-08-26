Lines 3 and 4 at once: DTEK warned of tight electricity schedules for tomorrow

Tomorrow, on August 27, Ukraine is likely to return to the schedule of stabilization blackouts. However, Ukrainians are expected to face severe power cuts throughout the day. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports .

Details

According to Ukrenergo, it will be possible to use stabilization outage schedules in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Donetsk regions - DTEK warned.

It is expected that the 3rd and 4th outage queues will be applied during the day. In particular:

00:00 - 06:00 three queues of outages

06:00 - 11:00 four queues



11:00 - 15:00 three queues



15:00 - 21:00 four queues



21:00 - 00:00 three queues



High probability of using light gray outage zones in charts - power engineers warned.

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the air attack on August 26, Russia shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.