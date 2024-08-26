ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Lines 3 and 4 at once: DTEK warned of tight electricity schedules for tomorrow

Lines 3 and 4 at once: DTEK warned of tight electricity schedules for tomorrow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32123 views

DTEK announces a likely return to the schedule of stabilization blackouts on August 27. Severe restrictions are expected throughout the day, with 3-4 rounds of blackouts in several regions.

Tomorrow, on August 27, Ukraine is likely to return to the schedule of stabilization blackouts. However, Ukrainians are expected to face severe power cuts throughout the day. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports .

Details

According to Ukrenergo, it will be possible to use stabilization outage schedules in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Donetsk regions 

- DTEK warned. 

It is expected that  the 3rd and 4th outage queues will be applied during the day. In particular:

  • 00:00 - 06:00 three queues of outages
  • 06:00 - 11:00 four queues
  • 11:00 - 15:00 three queues
  • 15:00 - 21:00 four queues
  • 21:00 - 00:00 three queues

High probability of using light gray outage zones in charts

- power engineers warned. 

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the air attack on August 26, Russia shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.

