Lines 3 and 4 at once: DTEK warned of tight electricity schedules for tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK announces a likely return to the schedule of stabilization blackouts on August 27. Severe restrictions are expected throughout the day, with 3-4 rounds of blackouts in several regions.
Tomorrow, on August 27, Ukraine is likely to return to the schedule of stabilization blackouts. However, Ukrainians are expected to face severe power cuts throughout the day. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports .
Details
According to Ukrenergo, it will be possible to use stabilization outage schedules in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Donetsk regions
It is expected that the 3rd and 4th outage queues will be applied during the day. In particular:
- 00:00 - 06:00 three queues of outages
- 06:00 - 11:00 four queues
- 11:00 - 15:00 three queues
- 15:00 - 21:00 four queues
- 21:00 - 00:00 three queues
High probability of using light gray outage zones in charts
Recall
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the air attack on August 26, Russia shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.