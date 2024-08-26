August 26: International Dog Day, Toilet Paper Day

Today, on August 26, people who have and respect four-legged friends can join the celebration of the International Dog Day, UNN writes.

According to paleontologists, about 60 million years ago, animals similar to weasels lived on the territory of modern Asia. The scientific name of the family of these fossil mammals is myacids. They left no direct descendants, but all canine animals-wolves, foxes, and jackals-are descended from them.

Genetic studies claim that dogs are descended directly from wolves, or rather from a species of these animals that does not exist today, which split off from the main population.

Scientists believe that dogs were domesticated on the territory of modern Europe about 20 thousand years ago.

On August 26, the world celebrates Toilet Paper Day every year. The event was launched in the United States in 2015.

It is believed that the first such paper appeared in China in the second century. Later, mass production began in China.

Europe learned about the existence of toilet paper thanks to the traveler Marco Polo.

The inventor of toilet paper as we are used to seeing it is the American Joseph Guyette. In 1857, he began to produce special-purpose paper in boxes, which was impregnated with aloe and even protected by watermarks with the manufacturer's name.

The usual coils were first produced in Philadelphia, and perforations were added in Germany.

You can still join the celebration of Actor's Day today.

The art of acting began to emerge in the theaters of Ancient Greece. In the Middle Ages, acting was considered dangerous, immoral, and pagan in Europe. Actors were persecuted and performances banned only in the Renaissance.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Andrian and Natalia.

Andrian was a pagan and held a high position at the court of Emperor Maximian, who brutally persecuted Christians.

Andrian fell in love and married Natalia, who secretly professed Christianity. One day, by order of the emperor, a large group of Christians were thrown into prison. This prompted Andrian to confess that he believed in Jesus Christ. The man was also captured, tortured for a long time and brutally, and then executed.

According to legend, Natalia died some time later at her husband's grave.

Andrii and Nataliia celebrate their name days today.