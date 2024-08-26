ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 8923 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226600 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167701 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200402 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100811 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 42830 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 52030 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100676 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214237 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74543 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100676 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158754 views
August 26: International Dog Day, Toilet Paper Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121587 views

Scientists believe that dogs were domesticated on the territory of modern Europe about 20 thousand years ago.

Today, on August 26, people who have and respect four-legged friends can join the celebration of the International Dog Day, UNN writes.

According to paleontologists, about 60 million years ago, animals similar to weasels lived on the territory of modern Asia. The scientific name of the family of these fossil mammals is myacids. They left no direct descendants, but  all canine animals-wolves, foxes, and jackals-are descended from them.

Genetic studies claim that dogs are descended directly from wolves, or rather from a species of these animals that does not exist today, which split off from the main population.

Scientists believe that dogs were domesticated on the territory of modern Europe about 20 thousand years ago.

On August 26, the world celebrates Toilet Paper Day every year. The event was launched in the United States in 2015.

It is believed that the first such paper appeared in China in the second century. Later, mass production began in China.

Europe learned about the existence of toilet paper thanks to the traveler Marco Polo.

The inventor of toilet paper as we are used to seeing it is the American Joseph Guyette. In 1857, he began to produce special-purpose paper in boxes, which was impregnated with aloe and even protected by watermarks with the manufacturer's name.

The usual coils were first produced in Philadelphia, and perforations were added in Germany.

You can still join the celebration of Actor's Day today.

The art of acting began to emerge in the theaters of Ancient Greece. In the Middle Ages, acting was considered dangerous, immoral, and pagan in Europe. Actors were persecuted and performances banned only in the Renaissance.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Andrian and Natalia.

Andrian was a pagan and held a high position at the court of Emperor Maximian, who brutally persecuted Christians.

Andrian fell in love and married Natalia, who secretly professed Christianity.  One day, by order of the emperor, a large group of Christians were thrown into prison. This prompted Andrian to confess that he believed in Jesus Christ. The man was also captured, tortured for a long time and brutally, and then executed.

According to legend, Natalia died some time later at her husband's grave.

Andrii and Nataliia celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising