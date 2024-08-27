Kirby: discussion of long-range strikes on russia will be held privately

Kirby said that discussions on Zelensky's call for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes against russia would take place in private. This is reported by the Voice of America, UNN reports.

Details

On August 26, during a briefing, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby condemned russia's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, calling them "a classic putin move." He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine's air defense, which effectively shot down most of the enemy targets during the latest attack.

In addition, the White House National Security Advisor emphasized that the United States is also providing equipment to repair damaged infrastructure to strengthen the resilience of the energy grid.

Kirby also commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes against the terrorist neighbor, saying that discussions with the Ukrainian side on this policy continue privately.

It is clear why he is doing this: his country has been attacked. But, as I have said many times, we will continue to talk to Ukrainians, but we will do so privately - said John Kirby.

