Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects long-range solutions from partners

Ukraine expects its partners to make decisions on long-range capabilities so that the Defense Forces can destroy terrorists exactly where they strike. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

The aftermath of the Russian strike is still being dealt with. In total, there were more than 120 missiles of various types and more than 100 “shaheds” ,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the areas where missiles were launched at Ukraine included, in particular, the airspace of the Kursk region, Belgorod region, and other Russian border regions, as well as the Black Sea and the territory of our occupied Crimea.

Each such strike brings us all back to the challenge of long-range capability - the need to provide our defense forces with sufficient long-range weapons that can destroy terrorists exactly where they strike. This is the optimal anti-terrorist tactic that every one of our partners, from whom we expect solutions, would have the right to use to protect themselves, and that every one of them would definitely use to protect themselves ,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the physical presence of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, active actions to destroy the Russian threat on its own territory, is, among other things, a way to compensate for the lack of range.

After the massive Russian attack, Defense Minister Umerov said that Ukraine needs to lift restrictions on strikes on enemy military targets.