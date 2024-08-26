ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The most massive air attack: 102 missiles and 99 UAVs shot down

The most massive air attack: 102 missiles and 99 UAVs shot down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 76173 views

During the massive attack, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs. Ukraine shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs - using all available air defense assets.

During the most massive air attack, Russia shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs. This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports .

On the night of Monday, August 26, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular on the country's fuel and energy sector, using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles

 ,” Oleshchuk wrote.

According to him, a total of 236 enemy airborne attack vehicles were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs:

  • 3 X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions - Russian Federation;
  • 6 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation and Crimea;
  • 77 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea region;
  • 28 Caliber cruise missiles from surface/underwater carriers in the eastern Black Sea;
  •  3 X-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of Voronezh region - Russian Federation;
  • 10 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of Belgorod region and from the area of Mariupol;
  • 109 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs - launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.

He noted that all available weapons and equipment were used to repel the air attack: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units.

In total, 201 air targets were shot down as a result of the air combat - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:

  • 1 X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aerial ballistic missile;
  • 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;
  • 1 X-22 cruise missile;
  •  99 X-101, “Kalibr” cruise missiles, X-59/69 guided missiles;
  • 99 “Shahed-131/136” attack UAVs.

In addition, several UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus

 ,” Oleshchuk wrote.

Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions26.08.24, 10:45 • 125769 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War Politics

Contact us about advertising