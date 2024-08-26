The most massive air attack: 102 missiles and 99 UAVs shot down

During the most massive air attack, Russia shot down 201 air targets - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs. This was announced by the commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports .

On the night of Monday, August 26, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular on the country's fuel and energy sector, using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles ,” Oleshchuk wrote.

According to him, a total of 236 enemy airborne attack vehicles were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops: 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs:

3 X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions - Russian Federation;

6 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation and Crimea;



77 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea region;



28 Caliber cruise missiles from surface/underwater carriers in the eastern Black Sea;



3 X-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of Voronezh region - Russian Federation;



10 X-59/X-69 guided missiles from Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of Belgorod region and from the area of Mariupol;



109 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs - launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea.



He noted that all available weapons and equipment were used to repel the air attack: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units.

In total, 201 air targets were shot down as a result of the air combat - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:

1 X-47M2 “Kinzhal” aerial ballistic missile;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;



1 X-22 cruise missile;



99 X-101, “Kalibr” cruise missiles, X-59/69 guided missiles;



99 “Shahed-131/136” attack UAVs.



In addition, several UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus ,” Oleshchuk wrote.

