Occupants seize Ptyche and advance near several settlements - DeepState

On the front line, the invaders occupied Ptyche and advanced near several settlements. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

The enemy occupied Ptyche and advanced near Pishchane, Kalynove, Karlivka, Memryk, Krasnyi Yar, Mykhailivka, Pivnichne, Novohrodivka and the surrounding area - DeepState.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains difficult. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 56 enemy assaults near Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Panteleimonivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Memryk, Mykhailivka and Karlivka.

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel massive attacks of occupants - General Staff