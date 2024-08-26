Ukrainian diplomat sentenced in absentia to six years in prison in Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:29 PM • 129653 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165725 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160539 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198330 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian diplomat sentenced in absentia to six years in prison in Russia

Ukrainian diplomat sentenced in absentia to six years in prison in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101640 views

A Russian court sentenced former Ukrainian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky to 6 years in prison in absentia for his statements about the murders of Russians. Vrublevsky was put on the international wanted list.

A court in Russia has sentenced former Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan Petro Vrublevsky to 6 years in prison in absentia for his statements about the murders of Russians. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Federation, the term of the sentence will be calculated from the moment of extradition of the former ambassador to the territory of Russia or from the moment of his detention.

It is noted that back in March, Vrublevsky was taken into custody in absentia and put on the international and federal wanted list.

Russian law enforcement agencies claimed that such measures were taken as part of a criminal case opened against Vrublevsky “after his calls to kill as many Russians as possible around the world.

Context

In an interview with Kazakh blogger Dyas Kuzairov in August 2022, the Ukrainian diplomat said: “We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less our children will have to kill. That's all.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Vrublevsky of allegedly confirming “national cleansing”. And the Kazakh Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador and protested these statements: they stated that such statements were unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.

It should be noted that the Kazakh authorities refused Russia's request to expel the Ukrainian ambassador because of his phrase about the murders of Russians, but asked Kyiv to replace the diplomat. In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the ambassador at Astana's request.

Recall

In Russia, a 35-year-old Ukrainian woman, Kristina Lyubashenko, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for launching balloons with a white, blue and white flag in Moscow .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

