The Air Force informs about the movement of enemy UAVs

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127734 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217958 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163584 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145608 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209000 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112669 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196352 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105222 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 89250 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107597 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104431 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 76841 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62438 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217958 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196352 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222730 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210422 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 43387 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62438 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153172 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157095 views
The Air Force informs about the movement of enemy UAVs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27532 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in several regions of the country.

Enemy UAVs have been spotted in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Attention:
UAV in Mykolaiv region, heading west.
Shaheds in Cherkasy and Kyiv regions.
A new group of Shaheds in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading west.
Shahedis in Poltava region, heading west

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force: Reconnaissance UAVs were spotted along the entire frontline26.08.24, 22:50 • 26047 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

