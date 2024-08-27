The Air Force informs about the movement of enemy UAVs

Enemy UAVs have been spotted in several regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Attention:

UAV in Mykolaiv region, heading west.

Shaheds in Cherkasy and Kyiv regions.

A new group of Shaheds in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading west.

Shahedis in Poltava region, heading west

- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force: Reconnaissance UAVs were spotted along the entire frontline