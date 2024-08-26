Shmyhal discusses energy recovery assistance with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

On Monday, August 26, Acting U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma. The head of government said this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Shmyhal said that during the conversation he informed his partners about the damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of Russia's most massive air attack. He emphasized that the enemy targeted the energy sector.

Power engineers are currently doing everything they can to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes.

Financial assistance from the United States is extremely important to us. Part of it is energy support. We are currently preparing for a difficult heating season. We need more equipment from our partners to build a decentralized energy system. He voiced our urgent needs - summarized the Ukrainian Prime Minister.

He also emphasized the importance of complete confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and channelling resources to support Ukraine. In particular, Ukraine asks its partners to accelerate work in this direction and counts on the support of the United States.

We also talked about long-term projects and war risk insurance. We continue to work together in these areas - Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack, 201 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.