Lithuanian Prime Minister on the operation in Kursk region: Ukraine must use all means to push back Russians

Commenting on the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite said that Ukraine should use all means at its disposal to push the Russians further back. She said this in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are following this very closely and we believe that international law is clear on who is the aggressor and who is the victim in this war. russia started this war, and Ukraine must use all the means at its disposal to push the Russians back further. Given that there are so many attacks from Russia's border with Ukraine, it is likely that Ukraine's strategy is aimed at reducing new attacks from the Russians. We are closely following the operation in Kursk and wish the Ukrainian army success in pushing Russia back ,” Shimonite said.

She stated that she clearly understands that Russia does not care about its citizens.

If their people are killed or injured somewhere, it does not matter to them , she said.

AddendumAddendum

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently several results of the operation in the Kursk region, including the replenishment of the exchange fund and the cessation of the Russian operation to attack the Sumy region.

Zelensky also stated that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is part of a large military-political, military-diplomatic operation.