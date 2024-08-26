Minsk responds to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's request to withdraw troops from the border

After the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Belarus to withdraw its troops from the border, Minsk said it had not received any official requests from Kyiv on the issue. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoliy Glaz, according to Belarusian media, UNN reports.

Details

Officially, we have not received any such requests (for the withdrawal of troops - ed.) from the Ukrainian side in any form. We only saw this message on the Internet. You know, there is a lot of stuff out there. So we ourselves would be grateful if someone could explain to us the logic of such statements. In our opinion, it is very intricate - Belarusian official said.

Glaz once again claimed that Ukrainian drones were allegedly launched over Belarus and that there were “constant provocations” from the Ukrainian side, which forced the Belarusian armed forces to perform “tasks to ensure the security of the territory of Belarus and our citizens.

Lukashenko claims "destruction of air targets" over Belarus

But you understand that this is within the framework of classical logic. We don't know what logic the Ukrainian side is using. Perhaps there is some kind of cunning game here, designed for domestic consumption or to get applause from the West. However, the main thing in such a game is not to outsmart yourself - said a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern over the unfriendly actions of the Republic of Belarus.

According to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the armed forces of Belarus, under the guise of exercises, are concentrating a significant number of personnel, including special operations forces, weapons and military equipment, in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border.