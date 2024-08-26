Minsk responds to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's request to withdraw troops from the border

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123687 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209125 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159043 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156137 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144307 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204058 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112564 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 87061 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 61291 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102951 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 98350 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 46610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192087 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218669 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206524 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 24347 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 41138 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152590 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151712 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155698 views
Minsk responds to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's request to withdraw troops from the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101001 views

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry says it has not received any official requests from Ukraine to withdraw troops from the border. Belarus accuses Ukraine of provocations and launching drones over its territory.

After the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Belarus to withdraw its troops from the border, Minsk said it had not received any official requests from Kyiv on the issue. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoliy Glaz, according to Belarusian media, UNN reports.

Details

Officially, we have not received any such requests (for the withdrawal of troops - ed.) from the Ukrainian side in any form. We only saw this message on the Internet. You know, there is a lot of stuff out there. So we ourselves would be grateful if someone could explain to us the logic of such statements. In our opinion, it is very intricate

- Belarusian official said. 

Glaz once again claimed that Ukrainian drones were allegedly launched over Belarus and that there were “constant provocations” from the Ukrainian side, which forced the Belarusian armed forces to perform “tasks to ensure the security of the territory of Belarus and our citizens.

Lukashenko claims "destruction of air targets" over Belarus10.08.24, 13:19 • 36810 views

But you understand that this is within the framework of classical logic. We don't know what logic the Ukrainian side is using. Perhaps there is some kind of cunning game here, designed for domestic consumption or to get applause from the West. However, the main thing in such a game is not to outsmart yourself

- said a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern over the unfriendly actions of the Republic of Belarus.

According to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the armed forces of Belarus, under the guise of exercises, are concentrating a significant number of personnel, including special operations forces, weapons and military equipment, in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

