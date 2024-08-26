In Kyiv tomorrow, 50-70% of consumers will be without electricity at the same time - CEO of Yasno Kovalenko

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207868 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158437 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155723 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144130 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203319 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112549 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191459 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105168 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 83439 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 57190 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102281 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 93955 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 41646 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 20103 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 38224 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152265 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151396 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155386 views
In Kyiv tomorrow, 50-70% of consumers will be without electricity at the same time - CEO of Yasno Kovalenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50435 views

YASNO's CEO has informed about possible significant power outages in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k region tomorrow. It is expected that 50-70% of the population will be left without electricity at the same time due to the critical situation.

Tomorrow, large-scale blackouts are possible in the capital, affecting 50-70% of the population. This was reported by YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko informed that as a result of today's shelling, residents of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast are expected to experience significant scheduled power outages tomorrow. The situation is serious, as even light gray areas will be affected, which will result in 50-70% of the population being left without electricity at the same time.

Kovalenko also noted that the system remains unstable, and there is a possibility that further failures may occur.

Recall

It is expected that  the 3rd and 4th outage queues will be applied during the day. In particular:

  • 00:00 - 06:00 three queues of outages
  • 06:00 - 11:00 four queues
  • 11:00 - 15:00 three queues
  • 15:00 - 21:00 four queues
  • 21:00 - 00:00 three queues

Lines 3 and 4 at once: DTEK warned of tight electricity schedules for tomorrow26.08.24, 20:49 • 32122 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyKyiv

Contact us about advertising