In Kyiv tomorrow, 50-70% of consumers will be without electricity at the same time - CEO of Yasno Kovalenko

Tomorrow, large-scale blackouts are possible in the capital, affecting 50-70% of the population. This was reported by YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko informed that as a result of today's shelling, residents of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast are expected to experience significant scheduled power outages tomorrow. The situation is serious, as even light gray areas will be affected, which will result in 50-70% of the population being left without electricity at the same time.

Kovalenko also noted that the system remains unstable, and there is a possibility that further failures may occur.

Recall

It is expected that the 3rd and 4th outage queues will be applied during the day. In particular:

00:00 - 06:00 three queues of outages

06:00 - 11:00 four queues

11:00 - 15:00 three queues

15:00 - 21:00 four queues

21:00 - 00:00 three queues

