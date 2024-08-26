In Kyiv tomorrow, 50-70% of consumers will be without electricity at the same time - CEO of Yasno Kovalenko
Kyiv • UNN
YASNO's CEO has informed about possible significant power outages in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k region tomorrow. It is expected that 50-70% of the population will be left without electricity at the same time due to the critical situation.
Details
YASNO CEO Serhiy Kovalenko informed that as a result of today's shelling, residents of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovska oblast are expected to experience significant scheduled power outages tomorrow. The situation is serious, as even light gray areas will be affected, which will result in 50-70% of the population being left without electricity at the same time.
Kovalenko also noted that the system remains unstable, and there is a possibility that further failures may occur.
Recall
It is expected that the 3rd and 4th outage queues will be applied during the day. In particular:
- 00:00 - 06:00 three queues of outages
- 06:00 - 11:00 four queues
- 11:00 - 15:00 three queues
- 15:00 - 21:00 four queues
- 21:00 - 00:00 three queues
