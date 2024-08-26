Possible act of sabotage by Russia against a NATO base: security measures have been tightened in western Germany

A terrorism alert was issued for almost a day at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen. The measures were taken based on information about a possible threat from Russia.

Writes UNN with reference to Die Zeit.

Details

The security level at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen (near Aachen, western Germany) has been increased. The measures were taken based on intelligence information about a possible threat from a Russian act of sabotage.

In particular, it was about preparatory actions for “a possible Russian sabotage act against a NATO base using a drone”.

Last week, the second highest security level was in effect for almost 24 hours due to a possible threat at a NATO base in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The German security service has not commented on reports of possible plans for a Russian attack on a location in Germany. So far, no drones have been spotted in the airspace above the airport, DPA reports.

Recall

The head of the Czech Security Service has spoken about the precarious security situation in the world. He named Russia, China, and Iran as the main threats to Europe, as well as terrorism, extremism, and cyberattacks.