Possible act of sabotage by Russia against a NATO base: security measures have been tightened in western Germany

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129321 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212233 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160659 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157182 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144819 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205865 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112600 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193655 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105195 views

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 96470 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 71560 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104629 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101434 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 57785 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205865 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220136 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207941 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 34037 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 48281 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153377 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152452 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156425 views
Possible act of sabotage by Russia against a NATO base: security measures have been tightened in western Germany

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68750 views

The security level at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen has been increased due to the possible threat of Russian sabotage. Intelligence reports preparations for a sabotage using a drone.

A terrorism alert was issued for almost a day at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen. The measures were taken based on information about a possible threat from Russia.

Writes UNN with reference to Die Zeit.

Details

The security level at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen (near Aachen, western Germany) has been increased. The measures were taken based on intelligence information about a possible threat from a Russian act of sabotage.

In particular, it was about preparatory actions for “a possible Russian sabotage act against a NATO base using a drone”.

Last week, the second highest security level was in effect for almost 24 hours due to a possible threat at a NATO base in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The German security service has not commented on reports of possible plans for a Russian attack on a location in Germany. So far, no drones have been spotted in the airspace above the airport, DPA reports.

Recall

The head of the Czech Security Service has spoken about the precarious security situation in the world. He named Russia, China, and Iran as the main threats to Europe, as well as terrorism, extremism, and cyberattacks.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

