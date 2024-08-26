ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121510 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124664 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203524 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154318 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200831 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105153 views

Fire after drone wreckage fell on Obukhiv highway extinguished: rescuers show the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43226 views

The wreckage of an enemy drone fell on the Obukhiv highway in Kyiv region, causing a car and grass to catch fire. The driver was injured and the fire was extinguished by rescuers.

A fire has been extinguished on the Obukhiv highway near Kyiv after the wreckage of an enemy drone fell, causing a car and grass to catch fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing photos of the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Kyiv region, the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell on the roadway of the Obukhiv highway. A car caught fire, as well as a grass flooring on an area of 100 square meters. Kyiv rescuers extinguished the fire. The driver of the car was injured, he was handed over to paramedics," the SES reported.

Car driver injured by UAV debris in Kyiv26.08.24, 15:22 • 54259 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyivKyiv region

