Fire after drone wreckage fell on Obukhiv highway extinguished: rescuers show the consequences

A fire has been extinguished on the Obukhiv highway near Kyiv after the wreckage of an enemy drone fell, causing a car and grass to catch fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing photos of the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Kyiv region, the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell on the roadway of the Obukhiv highway. A car caught fire, as well as a grass flooring on an area of 100 square meters. Kyiv rescuers extinguished the fire. The driver of the car was injured, he was handed over to paramedics," the SES reported.

