MP Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military man

People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He is summoned to the State Bureau of Investigation for investigative and procedural actions, UNN reports.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Artem Dmytruk.

We will add that the media will report that he fled Ukraine.

"The Prosecutor General has served a notice of suspicion to the current MP of Ukraine on the facts of attacks by a group of people on a law enforcement officer and a military officer, attempted theft of firearms, inflicting moderate bodily harm to the victim and hooliganism," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the suspect, while in Odesa, acting as a group of people, attacked a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties.

"At the same time, the MP deliberately inflicted bodily harm on the law enforcement officer and tried to steal the weapon that was in the latter's possession," the statement said.

The suspect's actions are qualified:

- under Part 1 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional infliction of light bodily harm to a law enforcement officer by a group of persons in connection with the performance of his/her official duties;

- under Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 262 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - completed attempted theft of firearms by a group of persons.

"In addition, at another time, the suspect, while in Kyiv, during a dispute with the military man, struck him several times, in particular, in the head. According to the expert's opinion, the victim suffered moderate bodily harm as a result of the MP's unlawful actions," the prosecutor's office said.

The actions of the suspect are qualified:

- under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm;

- under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - gross violation of public order on the grounds of manifest disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity.

In addition, it is reported that in connection with the above, in accordance with the requirements of the CPC of Ukraine, the suspect is summoned to the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation for investigative and procedural actions:

- at 10:00 August 29, 2024

- at 10:00 on August 30, 2024.