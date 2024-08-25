MP Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military man

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 30990 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134229 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139579 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168782 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162239 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146998 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202033 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 64313 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 36032 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 39319 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93121 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230277 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202033 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228261 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215691 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93121 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103413 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155560 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159413 views
MP Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military man

MP Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military man

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 166920 views

The Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to an MP for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a military officer. The suspect is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative actions on August 29 and 30, 2024.

People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He is summoned to the State Bureau of Investigation for investigative and procedural actions, UNN reports.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Artem Dmytruk.

We will add that the media will report that he fled Ukraine.

"The Prosecutor General has served a notice of suspicion to the current MP of Ukraine on the facts of attacks by a group of people on a law enforcement officer and a military officer,  attempted theft of firearms, inflicting moderate bodily harm to the victim and hooliganism," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the suspect, while in Odesa, acting as a group of people, attacked a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties.

"At the same time, the MP deliberately inflicted bodily harm on the law enforcement officer and tried to steal the weapon that was in the latter's possession," the statement said.

 The suspect's actions are qualified:

-       under Part 1 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional infliction of light bodily harm to a law enforcement officer by a group of persons in connection with the performance of his/her official duties;

-       under Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 262 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - completed attempted theft of firearms by a group of persons.

"In addition, at another time, the suspect, while in Kyiv, during a dispute with the military man, struck him several times, in particular, in the head. According to the expert's opinion, the victim suffered moderate bodily harm as a result of the MP's unlawful actions," the prosecutor's office said.

The actions of the suspect are qualified:

-       under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm;

-       under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - gross violation of public order on the grounds of manifest disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity.

In addition, it is reported that in  connection with the above, in accordance with the requirements of the CPC of Ukraine, the suspect is summoned to the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation for investigative and procedural actions:

-       at 10:00  August 29, 2024

-       at 10:00  on August 30, 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

