Lutsk, Kovel and three districts in Volyn are partially without electricity after Russian attack
In the Volyn region, after the attack of Russian troops, there is partial power outage in three districts and the cities of Lutsk and Kovel, power engineers are working to restore electricity by 17:00, emergency blackouts are in the region, Volynoblenergo reported, UNN reports.
As of 12:00 on August 26, Lutsk, Kovel, Kamen-Kashyr districts, and the cities of Lutsk and Kovel are partially without power supply. Volynoblenergo services are working to restore power supply to consumers as soon as possible. Estimated time of restoration: by 17:00 on August 26
The first priority is to ensure maximum power supply to all important critical infrastructure facilities (hospitals, military facilities, emergency stations, water intakes, district boiler houses, and base communication towers).
It is also reported that there are blackouts in the region.