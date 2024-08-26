ukenru
Ukraine has spent UAH 1 trillion on defense since the beginning of the year

Ukraine has spent UAH 1 trillion on defense since the beginning of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102577 views

From January to July 2024, Ukraine allocated UAH 1 trillion from the state budget to the security and defense sector. In July, UAH 161.6 billion was used for these purposes, which is 58.1% of all general fund expenditures.

In January-July 2024, UAH 1 trillion was allocated from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 161.6 billion in July. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

Details

In January-July 2024, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget on the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1 trillion (58.1% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget)  

- the Ministry of Finance summarized. 

In particular, UAH 161.6 billion was spent from the state budget for security and defense in July.

The agency emphasizes that the funds were used for financial support:

  • military personnel, rank-and-file and senior officers, police officers; 
  • purchase of military/specialized equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, fuel and lubricants, food; 
  • medical care and other expenses to support the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

Security and defense remains an absolute priority and the largest item of state budget expenditures. Military expenditures are covered exclusively by domestic revenues and borrowings

- the Ministry of Finance emphasized.

Security and defense remains an absolute priority and the largest item of state budget expenditures.

Military spending is covered exclusively by domestic revenues and borrowings.

Recall

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko has announced plans to increase spending on security and defense in the state budget by more than UAH 500 billion. According to him, this will be a record budget, and tax increases are inevitable.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics

