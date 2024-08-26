Consequences of Russia's attack on the power grid: KCSA warns of problems with water and public transportation

After the morning missile attack by Russia, the national power grid has again experienced problems. In this regard, equipment malfunctions may occur in the capital. This was warned by KCSA, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, due to problems with electricity, the water supply system on the right bank will operate at reduced pressure.

Also, the lack of voltage delays the capital's electric transport. The trolleybuses and trams with the highest passenger traffic are necessarily backed up by buses.

In addition, there may be temporary malfunctions of traffic lights, some of which are not yet equipped with the latest backup power supply cabinets. Please be careful and follow the traffic rules - KCSA said.

The city council emphasizes that energy and utilities are doing everything to stabilize the situation with water supply.

Recall

Following the results of the bet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today was one of the largest Russian attacks. Russia launched at least 127 missiles and 109 drones at Ukraine.