Consequences of Russia's attack on the power grid: KCSA warns of problems with water and public transportation
Kyiv • UNN
After the morning missile attack by the Russian Federation, there are problems in the Kyiv power grid. There may be interruptions in water supply, electric transport and traffic lights. Zelenskiy reports 127 missiles and 109 drones launched at Ukraine.
After the morning missile attack by Russia, the national power grid has again experienced problems. In this regard, equipment malfunctions may occur in the capital. This was warned by KCSA, reports UNN.
Details
In particular, due to problems with electricity, the water supply system on the right bank will operate at reduced pressure.
Also, the lack of voltage delays the capital's electric transport. The trolleybuses and trams with the highest passenger traffic are necessarily backed up by buses.
In addition, there may be temporary malfunctions of traffic lights, some of which are not yet equipped with the latest backup power supply cabinets. Please be careful and follow the traffic rules
The city council emphasizes that energy and utilities are doing everything to stabilize the situation with water supply.
Recall
Following the results of the bet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today was one of the largest Russian attacks. Russia launched at least 127 missiles and 109 drones at Ukraine.