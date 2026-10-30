Ukrainian delegation with evacuated residents of Oleshky has set out for Anapa - Arakhamia

The Ukrainian delegation, together with residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky evacuated as part of the humanitarian mission, set off for Anapa. This was stated by one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament David Arakhamia, on social media on October 30, UNN writes.

The Ukrainian delegation, together with the evacuated residents of Oleshky, set off for Anapa. From there, they will fly by plane to Belarus and then get home by bus - Arakhamia wrote.

For reference

Anapa is a city in southern Russia, located on the Black Sea coast in Krasnodar Krai.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire regime would be introduced in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets left for the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. On the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the silence regime has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The silence regime would last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, stated one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament David Arakhamia.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, upon arriving in the city on October 30, stated that the silence regime had already been in effect for 80 hours and was continuing, showing a video featuring local residents.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.