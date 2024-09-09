UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Ukraine's Armed Forces eliminate 1150 Russian servicemen over 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on enemy losses over the past day. The total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war amounted to 626410 people, 8639 tanks and 16906 armored vehicles.
Over the past day, enemy forces have lost 1150 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 09.09.24:
- Personnel: 626410 (+1150).
- Tanks: 8639 (+3).
- Armored combat vehicles: 16906 (+9).
- Artillery systems: 17830 (+26).
- RSVP: 1180.
- Air defense means: 942.
- Airplanes: 368.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14897 (+33).
- Cruise missiles: 2588.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24262 (+44).
- Special equipment: 3049 (+2).
