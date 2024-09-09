General Staff: 148 combat engagements took place in the frontline, difficult situation in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119575 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194860 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151675 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151821 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142513 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196542 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185466 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86027 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 82203 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 58094 views
03:40 AM • 65229 views
04:00 AM • 41695 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194860 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196542 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185466 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 212319 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200524 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149004 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148315 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152458 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143423 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159855 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23441 views

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation is the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector.

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, terrorists carried out 60 air strikes using 79 combat aircraft, 473 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 2768 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: occupants attacked three times near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two assaults, and another firefight is ongoing.

In Kupyanske: Ukrainian troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the area of Sinkivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Myasozharivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector: terrorists attacked 12 times near Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna, two firefights are currently underway.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 5 assaults in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Hryhorivka. Currently, fighting is still ongoing in three locations.

In Kramatorsk: the occupants were active in the area of Andriivka, Mayske, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyno and Klishchiyivka. Seven attempts by the enemy to push our units back proved to be in vain, and one attack is ongoing.

In Toretsk: the enemy attacked 17 times near the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York, Toretsk, Nelipivka and Druzhba. The defenders repelled 13 attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.

In Pokrovske: since the beginning of the day, 29 enemy offensive and assault actions have been repelled in the areas of Zelenoye Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Another seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In Kurakhivske: 25 firefights took place. The invaders remain active, trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Ukrayinka, Heorhiivka and Kostyantynivka. Defense Forces units repelled 20 attacks, five attacks are still ongoing.

In Vremivske: 2 firefights took place in the direction of Vodiane.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

General Staff: 168 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector07.09.24, 23:52 • 25405 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

