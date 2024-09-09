General Staff: 148 combat engagements took place in the frontline, difficult situation in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, terrorists carried out 60 air strikes using 79 combat aircraft, 473 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 2768 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: occupants attacked three times near Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two assaults, and another firefight is ongoing.

In Kupyanske: Ukrainian troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the area of Sinkivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Myasozharivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector: terrorists attacked 12 times near Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna, two firefights are currently underway.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 5 assaults in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Hryhorivka. Currently, fighting is still ongoing in three locations.

In Kramatorsk: the occupants were active in the area of Andriivka, Mayske, Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyno and Klishchiyivka. Seven attempts by the enemy to push our units back proved to be in vain, and one attack is ongoing.

In Toretsk: the enemy attacked 17 times near the settlements of Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York, Toretsk, Nelipivka and Druzhba. The defenders repelled 13 attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.

In Pokrovske: since the beginning of the day, 29 enemy offensive and assault actions have been repelled in the areas of Zelenoye Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Another seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In Kurakhivske: 25 firefights took place. The invaders remain active, trying to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Ukrayinka, Heorhiivka and Kostyantynivka. Defense Forces units repelled 20 attacks, five attacks are still ongoing.

In Vremivske: 2 firefights took place in the direction of Vodiane.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

General Staff: 168 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector