General Staff: 168 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 168 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine using one missile, 70 air strikes, dropping 90 UAVs. In addition, the invaders used 581 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out over 3,100 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv sector: terrorists once stormed Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Vovchansk with the support of aviation.

In Kupyanske: the invaders attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces 17 times near the localities of Sinkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka and Andriivka. The situation is tense, with 10 ongoing clashes.

In the Limansk sector: occupants attacked Ukrainian troops 25 times in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Lozova, Torske, Makiivka and Dibrova. At the moment, 3 firefights are ongoing.

In Siverske: the enemy attacked 7 times in the areas of Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. One firefight is ongoing.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 enemy attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka.

In Toretsk: the occupants, supported by aviation, attacked 8 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Sukhoi Balka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In Pokrovske: the aggressor attacked 44 times. He was most active in the area of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Hrodivka. Currently, it is holding five more hostilities.

In Kurakhove: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 42 enemy attacks. The invaders tried to advance near Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Halytsynivka and Heorhiivka. Seven firefights are ongoing.

In Vremivske: terrorists attacked 6 times in the direction of Vodyane and Vuhledar. Ukrainian troops stopped six enemy attacks, another attack is ongoing.

In Prydniprovske: 11 enemy assaults were unsuccessful.

