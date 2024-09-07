General Staff: 168 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86059 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82226 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58120 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65257 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41727 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212321 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200528 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148319 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152461 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143426 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159857 views
General Staff: 168 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 168 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense - in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25406 views

There were 168 combat engagements in the frontline. The terrorist country launched 1 missile strike, 70 air strikes, used 581 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,100 times at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and populated areas.

There were 168 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine using one missile, 70 air strikes, dropping 90 UAVs. In addition, the invaders used 581 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out over 3,100 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv sector: terrorists once stormed Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Vovchansk with the support of aviation.

In Kupyanske: the invaders attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces 17 times near the localities of Sinkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka and Andriivka. The situation is tense, with 10 ongoing clashes.

In the Limansk sector: occupants attacked Ukrainian troops 25 times in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Lozova, Torske, Makiivka and Dibrova. At the moment, 3 firefights are ongoing.

In Siverske: the enemy attacked 7 times in the areas of Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. One firefight is ongoing.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 enemy attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka.

In Toretsk: the occupants, supported by aviation, attacked 8 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Sukhoi Balka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In Pokrovske: the aggressor attacked 44 times. He was most active in the area of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Hrodivka. Currently, it is holding five more hostilities.

In Kurakhove: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 42 enemy attacks. The invaders tried to advance near Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Halytsynivka and Heorhiivka. Seven firefights are ongoing.

In Vremivske: terrorists attacked 6 times in the direction of Vodyane and Vuhledar. Ukrainian troops stopped six enemy attacks, another attack is ongoing.

In Prydniprovske: 11 enemy assaults were unsuccessful.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 102 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors06.09.24, 17:28 • 15817 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

