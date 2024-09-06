General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 102 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117183 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119591 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194894 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151690 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151830 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142517 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196559 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185480 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105051 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86168 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82322 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58277 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65406 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41877 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185482 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200541 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149014 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148324 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152465 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143428 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159859 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 102 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 102 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15818 views

There were 102 combat engagements over the last day. The most active fighting was in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy attacked 32 times. The situation is also tense in the Pokrovske and other sectors.

The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. A total of 102 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russians conducted one attack near Vovchansk, where a firefight is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 12 offensives near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. Eight attacks were stopped, four are ongoing. The occupants also launched multiple rocket launchers near Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked our defenders' positions nine times near Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Terny, Torske and Dibrova. Five battles are over, four are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked near Verkhnekamianske and Spirne throughout the day. Two firefights continue near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted three assault operations near Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka. Defense forces repelled the enemy attacks.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants carried out five attacks - they attacked near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Four attacks were completed, and one is ongoing.

In addition, the invaders launched air strikes on Toretsk and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russians conducted assault operations in the areas of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka. The enemy's most active actions are observed near Novohrodivka, where more than a third of all offensive actions took place. In total, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks, and seven combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The enemy also launched an air strike near Oleksandropol.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, where militants attacked 32 times near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Six battles are still ongoing. 

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted five assault operations near Vodiane and Staromayorsk. The attacks were stopped.

Five enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy was not successful.

"In other frontline areas, the situation has not changed much," the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising