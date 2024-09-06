General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 102 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors. A total of 102 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russians conducted one attack near Vovchansk, where a firefight is currently underway.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted 12 offensives near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. Eight attacks were stopped, four are ongoing. The occupants also launched multiple rocket launchers near Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked our defenders' positions nine times near Novoyehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Terny, Torske and Dibrova. Five battles are over, four are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked near Verkhnekamianske and Spirne throughout the day. Two firefights continue near Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy conducted three assault operations near Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka. Defense forces repelled the enemy attacks.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants carried out five attacks - they attacked near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Four attacks were completed, and one is ongoing.

In addition, the invaders launched air strikes on Toretsk and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russians conducted assault operations in the areas of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka. The enemy's most active actions are observed near Novohrodivka, where more than a third of all offensive actions took place. In total, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks, and seven combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The enemy also launched an air strike near Oleksandropol.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhove sector, where militants attacked 32 times near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Six battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted five assault operations near Vodiane and Staromayorsk. The attacks were stopped.

Five enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy was not successful.

"In other frontline areas, the situation has not changed much," the General Staff summarized.