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Ukraine to see warming up to 15 degrees - today's weather forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2722 views

Forecasters predict dry weather with temperatures up to 15 degrees Celsius in the south. In Kyiv, 10-12 degrees are expected during the day with variable cloudiness.

Ukraine to see warming up to 15 degrees - today's weather forecast

Dry and moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine today - up to 15 degrees Celsius during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, on March 23, Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. No precipitation.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, in the south and east of the country north-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature at night from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero, during the day 8-13°C above zero; in the south of the country at night 2-7°C above zero, during the day 10-15°C above zero.

Weather in the capital region

In the Kyiv region and Kyiv, there will also be variable cloudiness and no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero, during the day 8-13°C above zero; in Kyiv at night 0-2°C above zero, during the day 10-12°C above zero.

Nights will be frosty, and daytime temperatures up to 15°C: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week22.03.26, 18:43 • 51732 views

Julia Shramko

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