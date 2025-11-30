$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM • 11934 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 21886 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 18852 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 19099 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 18939 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15403 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15245 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14177 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14779 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15178 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains, up to +12° in the south - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

On November 30, cloudy weather with rains is expected in Ukraine, with moderate rains in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and Odesa regions. Daytime temperatures will range from +3° to +8°, and up to +12° in the south.

On Sunday, November 30, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain (moderate in the Carpathians and Odesa region) is expected in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and in the southern part during the day; no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory.

In the morning, fog in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. The wind is mostly easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day is 3-8°; in the south of the country, 7-12° during the day.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Sunday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 6-8° Celsius.

Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, World Pet Day, International Sex Day: what is celebrated on November 3030.11.25, 06:30 • 676 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine