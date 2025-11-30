Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains, up to +12° in the south - Hydrometeorological Center

On Sunday, November 30, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rain (moderate in the Carpathians and Odesa region) is expected in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and in the southern part during the day; no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory.

In the morning, fog in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. The wind is mostly easterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day is 3-8°; in the south of the country, 7-12° during the day. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Sunday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 6-8° Celsius.

