Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine starts accepting applications from women who plan to learn to drive buses

Ukraine starts accepting applications from women who plan to learn to drive buses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12249 views

Registration for a free bus driving training program for women is now open. The project is available in 7 regions of Ukraine for women aged 21-65 with driving experience.

On September 4, registration for a free program to develop the professional skills of future bus drivers opened. This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Future drivers are being trained as part of the project "Expanding the Professional Potential of Women in Passenger Transportation". Women aged 21 to 65 who live in Ukraine, have a driver's license (categories "B"/"C"/"CE" or "D1"), more than 3 years of driving experience, seek to expand their professional opportunities, and want to get a job as a bus driver can take part in the project.

The project is available to residents of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

To fill out the questionnaire and learn more about the project, please follow the link .

Recall

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, together with UN Women in Ukraine, will launch a pilot project to train women drivers of urban and municipal transport.

The number of women who want to get a driver's license has increased significantly02.08.24, 17:12 • 17375 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society

