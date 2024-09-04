Ukraine starts accepting applications from women who plan to learn to drive buses

On September 4, registration for a free program to develop the professional skills of future bus drivers opened. This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Future drivers are being trained as part of the project "Expanding the Professional Potential of Women in Passenger Transportation". Women aged 21 to 65 who live in Ukraine, have a driver's license (categories "B"/"C"/"CE" or "D1"), more than 3 years of driving experience, seek to expand their professional opportunities, and want to get a job as a bus driver can take part in the project.

The project is available to residents of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

To fill out the questionnaire and learn more about the project, please follow the link.

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, together with UN Women in Ukraine, will launch a pilot project to train women drivers of urban and municipal transport.

