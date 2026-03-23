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Ukraine showed the best result in 20 years at the World Indoor Athletics Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

The national team took fourth place in the standings thanks to three medals in high jump. This is the best result of Ukrainian athletes in the last twenty years.

Ukraine showed the best result in 20 years at the World Indoor Athletics Championships

The Ukrainian national athletics team showed a historic result at the World Indoor Championships, finishing the competition in the top 5 teams in the world by medals, reports UNN with reference to the post of the NOC of Ukraine on Telegram. 

Details

Thus, thanks to three awards won, Ukrainian athletes shared 4th place in the overall team medal standings. This became the country's best indicator in the last 20 years. By the way, in terms of the number of medals, this achievement is also a record since 2014.

Ukrainians won all medals in the high jump sector:

  • Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the world champion, winning her fourth award at the world championships indoors (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze);
    • Oleh Doroshchuk also climbed to the top step of the podium, becoming the first world champion in high jump in the history of Ukraine;
      • Yuliya Levchenko won a silver medal at the World Championships.

        The successful performance of the athletes was the result of the hard work of the athletes and coaching staff.

        Mahuchikh wins "gold", Levchenko - "silver" at World Indoor Athletics Championships20.03.26, 14:27 • 4112 views

        Stanislav Karmazin

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