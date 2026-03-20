Mahuchikh wins "gold", Levchenko - "silver" at World Indoor Athletics Championships
Kyiv • UNN
Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal with a result of 2.01 m. Yuliya Levchenko took second place, sharing the silver medal with two rivals.
Ukraine won "gold" and "silver" at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, writes UNN with reference to FLAU.
Details
"Yaroslava Mahuchikh confidently wins and brings Ukraine a gold medal. Yuliya Levchenko wins a silver medal, sharing the second step of the podium with Nicola Olyslagers and Angelina Topić," FLAU stated.
Mahuchikh continues her performance, becoming the only athlete to clear the 2.01 m bar.
Ukrainian jumper Mahuchikh again nominated for best European athlete award26.09.25, 12:53 • 2817 views