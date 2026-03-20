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Mahuchikh wins "gold", Levchenko - "silver" at World Indoor Athletics Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold medal with a result of 2.01 m. Yuliya Levchenko took second place, sharing the silver medal with two rivals.

Mahuchikh wins "gold", Levchenko - "silver" at World Indoor Athletics Championships

Ukraine won "gold" and "silver" at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, writes UNN with reference to FLAU.

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"Yaroslava Mahuchikh confidently wins and brings Ukraine a gold medal. Yuliya Levchenko wins a silver medal, sharing the second step of the podium with Nicola Olyslagers and Angelina Topić," FLAU stated.

Mahuchikh continues her performance, becoming the only athlete to clear the 2.01 m bar.

Ukrainian jumper Mahuchikh again nominated for best European athlete award26.09.25, 12:53 • 2817 views

Julia Shramko

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