Ukraine returns bodies of 254 dead servicemen

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Ukraine returns bodies of 254 dead servicemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34199 views

Ukraine returned the bodies of 254 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 254 dead servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Friday, UNN reports. 

"As a result of repatriation measures, 254 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine," the statement said.

In particular, the bodies of 221 defenders who fought in the Donetsk sector, 25 fallen soldiers in the Zaporizhzhya sector, 4 fallen defenders from the Luhansk sector and 4 fallen soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues in Russia were repatriated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

It is noted that the repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center at the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

