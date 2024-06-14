Ukraine returns bodies of 254 dead servicemen

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 254 dead servicemen, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Friday, UNN reports.

"As a result of repatriation measures, 254 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine," the statement said.

In particular, the bodies of 221 defenders who fought in the Donetsk sector, 25 fallen soldiers in the Zaporizhzhya sector, 4 fallen defenders from the Luhansk sector and 4 fallen soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues in Russia were repatriated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

It is noted that the repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center at the SBU, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.