Ukraine prepares for variable cloudiness and local precipitation: weather forecast for August 3 2 August 2025

On Sunday, August 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in most regions, UNN reports with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

During the day, short-term rain is expected in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, and moderate, in places significant, rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are possible in the east and southeast of the country.

The wind is northeasterly, in the western regions southeasterly, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature at night is 14-19°C, during the day 24-29°C; in the south and east of the country at night 18-23°C, during the day 30-34°C; in the Carpathians at night 7-12°C, during the day 17-22°C.

