Ukraine prepares for variable cloudiness and local precipitation: weather forecast for August 3 2 August 2025

New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 47801 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 159932 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 146236 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 86284 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 90545 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 164025 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 73205 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 157301 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153560 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitationAugust 2, 04:13 AM • 20179 views
Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the eastAugust 2, 05:07 AM • 10834 views
Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attackPhotoVideoAugust 2, 06:43 AM • 5134 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"August 2, 07:35 AM • 50403 views
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 wounded09:20 AM • 7450 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 159932 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 90024 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 146236 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 107125 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 164025 views
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 30400 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 70586 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 89575 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 166204 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 200685 views
Ukraine prepares for variable cloudiness and local precipitation: weather forecast for August 3 2 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

On Sunday, August 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Short-term and moderate rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are possible in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, the east, and the southeast.

Ukraine prepares for variable cloudiness and local precipitation: weather forecast for August 3

On Sunday, August 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in most regions, UNN reports with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

During the day, short-term rain is expected in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, and moderate, in places significant, rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are possible in the east and southeast of the country.

The wind is northeasterly, in the western regions southeasterly, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature at night is 14-19°C, during the day 24-29°C; in the south and east of the country at night 18-23°C, during the day 30-34°C; in the Carpathians at night 7-12°C, during the day 17-22°C.

Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty7/24/25, 5:54 PM • 10572 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine