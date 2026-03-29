Ukraine may have received more DITA self-propelled howitzers than the officially announced 15 units

The number of Czech DITA self-propelled artillery systems that Ukraine could actually receive may be greater than the officially confirmed 15 units. This is indicated by new data on production rates and the appearance of these howitzers in several Ukrainian units at once. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of the Czech company CSG stated during the BEDEX 2026 exhibition in Belgium that they had already produced a "high double-digit number" of DITA self-propelled artillery systems. This means at least several dozen vehicles.

Officially, 15 units were paid for Ukraine – the first 9 were financed by the Netherlands in February 2024, and another 6 were ordered in October of the same year. After that, there were no new public announcements about additional purchases.

Zelenskyy: we are raising the issue of missiles for air defense systems that are in short supply for us

However, against the background of statements about dozens of DITAs already produced, the question arises whether some of these vehicles could also have gone to Ukraine outside of the already known contracts.

Why there was a suspicion that there might be more DITAs in Ukraine

These Czech howitzers have already been spotted not in one, but in several Ukrainian units at once.

DITA was recorded in service with the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 4th Operational Purpose Brigade "Rubizh" of the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as in units of the State Border Guard Service. Moreover, border guards directly stated that this was their second such unit.

This is what fuels the assumption that Ukraine could have received more than the officially known 15 units. Although a simpler explanation is not excluded – some of the available self-propelled artillery systems could have simply been redistributed among different formations.

What else could have affected the quantity

It is important to note here that Ukraine was not the only customer of DITA. Another large buyer is Azerbaijan, which, according to unofficial data, could have ordered up to 70 such self-propelled artillery systems.

Therefore, the published production volumes may well cover the already known contracts without additional deliveries for Ukraine. But due to the lack of full official reporting, it is not yet possible to confirm this definitively.

What kind of howitzer is it?

DITA is a modern 155-mm self-propelled artillery system with an automated turret and a crew of only two people. It has a 45-caliber barrel, is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 39 kilometers, firing at a rate of up to 5 rounds per minute, and leaving its position in approximately 45 seconds after firing.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, this makes it a particularly valuable system for rapid counter-battery work and survival under fire.

As of now, 15 DITAs for Ukraine remain firmly confirmed. But given the production rates, the presence of these self-propelled artillery systems in several different units, and the lack of public information, it cannot be ruled out that the actual number is already higher.

Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers