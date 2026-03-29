Ukraine may have received more DITA self-propelled howitzers than the officially announced 15 units

$43.8850.61
ukenru
March 28, 05:19 PM • 12517 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 28285 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 29104 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 26847 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 27159 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 26458 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 24388 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 39707 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 28184 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 52874 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
0m/s
90%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine shares its experience in combating drones with the Middle East - ZelenskyyMarch 28, 06:02 PM • 5902 views
The number of injured in the Russian attack on Odesa on March 28 has risen to 16 peopleMarch 28, 06:15 PM • 5132 views
Strikes on Russian oil refineries and ports caused the biggest disruptions in the aggressor's history - Ukrainian Armed Forces' SBSVideoMarch 28, 06:40 PM • 4438 views
Large-scale drone deals and export of protection systems - Zelenskyy announced detailsMarch 28, 07:03 PM • 4740 views
US deploys 3,500 troops and aircraft carrier USS Tripoli to the Middle EastMarch 28, 07:23 PM • 3474 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 26172 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 39705 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 36161 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 35619 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 82108 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Oleh Kiper
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 13070 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 13685 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 14775 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 20814 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 24578 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Series
Bild

Ukraine may have received more DITA self-propelled howitzers than the officially announced 15 units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

The Czech company CSG produced dozens of DITA howitzers, although only 15 units were officially paid for by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The equipment has already been spotted in units of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Ukraine may have received more DITA self-propelled howitzers than the officially announced 15 units

The number of Czech DITA self-propelled artillery systems that Ukraine could actually receive may be greater than the officially confirmed 15 units. This is indicated by new data on production rates and the appearance of these howitzers in several Ukrainian units at once. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of the Czech company CSG stated during the BEDEX 2026 exhibition in Belgium that they had already produced a "high double-digit number" of DITA self-propelled artillery systems. This means at least several dozen vehicles.

Officially, 15 units were paid for Ukraine – the first 9 were financed by the Netherlands in February 2024, and another 6 were ordered in October of the same year. After that, there were no new public announcements about additional purchases.

Zelenskyy: we are raising the issue of missiles for air defense systems that are in short supply for us10.03.26, 18:36 • 4048 views

However, against the background of statements about dozens of DITAs already produced, the question arises whether some of these vehicles could also have gone to Ukraine outside of the already known contracts.

Why there was a suspicion that there might be more DITAs in Ukraine

These Czech howitzers have already been spotted not in one, but in several Ukrainian units at once.

DITA was recorded in service with the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 4th Operational Purpose Brigade "Rubizh" of the National Guard of Ukraine, as well as in units of the State Border Guard Service. Moreover, border guards directly stated that this was their second such unit.

This is what fuels the assumption that Ukraine could have received more than the officially known 15 units. Although a simpler explanation is not excluded – some of the available self-propelled artillery systems could have simply been redistributed among different formations.

What else could have affected the quantity

It is important to note here that Ukraine was not the only customer of DITA. Another large buyer is Azerbaijan, which, according to unofficial data, could have ordered up to 70 such self-propelled artillery systems.

Therefore, the published production volumes may well cover the already known contracts without additional deliveries for Ukraine. But due to the lack of full official reporting, it is not yet possible to confirm this definitively.

What kind of howitzer is it?

DITA is a modern 155-mm self-propelled artillery system with an automated turret and a crew of only two people. It has a 45-caliber barrel, is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 39 kilometers, firing at a rate of up to 5 rounds per minute, and leaving its position in approximately 45 seconds after firing.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, this makes it a particularly valuable system for rapid counter-battery work and survival under fire.

As of now, 15 DITAs for Ukraine remain firmly confirmed. But given the production rates, the presence of these self-propelled artillery systems in several different units, and the lack of public information, it cannot be ruled out that the actual number is already higher.

Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers07.03.26, 00:39 • 13092 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Azerbaijan
Belgium
Netherlands
Ukraine