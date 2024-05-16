Ukraine is looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians held by Russia - Lubinets

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukraine is looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians held by Russia - Lubinets

Ukraine is looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians held by Russia - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101948 views

Ukraine is looking for mediators to facilitate the return of civilians illegally detained by Russia and hopes for new initiatives from its partners in this regard, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Ukraine is currently looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians illegally detained by Russia. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a meeting of the Working Group of paragraph 4 of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and added that he hopes for new initiatives of partners in this matter, UNN reports.

Lubinets said that the Ombudsman's Office hosted a meeting of the Working Group of paragraph 4 of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. It was attended by 49 participants: representatives of different countries and international organizations (UN, ICRC, EU). As usual, the meeting was held jointly with the co-chairs of the Working Group - the Ambassadors of Canada and Norway to Ukraine.

"The key is to prepare for the Peace Summit, where one of the main issues will be devoted to the humanitarian direction - the return of deportees and prisoners," Lubinets wrote.

Zelensky voices the main issues of the Peace Summit in Switzerland09.05.24, 18:19 • 19281 view

He emphasized that it is important for ambassadors from different countries to convey to their governments that they need to work to:

- To return deported and forcibly displaced children to Ukraine, as well as to verify their data;

- Facilitate immediate access of the ICRC and the UN to places of detention of civilian and military prisoners to stop the practice of torture;

- Unblock exchanges to return prisoners of war and civilians to Ukraine.

At the meeting, Lubinets also spoke about the work already done and the main issues.

"First of all, the recent visit to Qatar and the transfer of a list with the names of 561 deported children. Also, the readiness of this country to participate in the return of civilians. Secondly, I noted that about 1700 civilians illegally detained by the aggressor have been verified, including with the help of the ICRC. I emphasized that we are also looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians illegally detained by Russia, and I hope for new initiatives of our partners in this matter," Lubinets said.

Thirdly, he spoke about the recent organized events in Geneva on paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula.

"In addition, at the meeting, Dr. Cecily Hellestwhite presented the fourth report under the Moscow Mechanism. It contains a number of important proposals and conclusions," Lubinets wrote.

In addition, he said that a child who returned from deportation, a civilian woman illegally detained by the Russian Federation, and a former prisoner of war told their stories and what they had gone through.

Addendum

The Office of the President of Ukraine statedthat the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
genevaGeneva
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
norwayNorway
katarQatar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising