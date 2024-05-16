Ukraine is looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians held by Russia - Lubinets

Ukraine is currently looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians illegally detained by Russia. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a meeting of the Working Group of paragraph 4 of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and added that he hopes for new initiatives of partners in this matter, UNN reports.

Lubinets said that the Ombudsman's Office hosted a meeting of the Working Group of paragraph 4 of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. It was attended by 49 participants: representatives of different countries and international organizations (UN, ICRC, EU). As usual, the meeting was held jointly with the co-chairs of the Working Group - the Ambassadors of Canada and Norway to Ukraine.

"The key is to prepare for the Peace Summit, where one of the main issues will be devoted to the humanitarian direction - the return of deportees and prisoners," Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that it is important for ambassadors from different countries to convey to their governments that they need to work to:

- To return deported and forcibly displaced children to Ukraine, as well as to verify their data;

- Facilitate immediate access of the ICRC and the UN to places of detention of civilian and military prisoners to stop the practice of torture;

- Unblock exchanges to return prisoners of war and civilians to Ukraine.

At the meeting, Lubinets also spoke about the work already done and the main issues.

"First of all, the recent visit to Qatar and the transfer of a list with the names of 561 deported children. Also, the readiness of this country to participate in the return of civilians. Secondly, I noted that about 1700 civilians illegally detained by the aggressor have been verified, including with the help of the ICRC. I emphasized that we are also looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians illegally detained by Russia, and I hope for new initiatives of our partners in this matter," Lubinets said.

Thirdly, he spoke about the recent organized events in Geneva on paragraph 4 of the Peace Formula.

"In addition, at the meeting, Dr. Cecily Hellestwhite presented the fourth report under the Moscow Mechanism. It contains a number of important proposals and conclusions," Lubinets wrote.

In addition, he said that a child who returned from deportation, a civilian woman illegally detained by the Russian Federation, and a former prisoner of war told their stories and what they had gone through.

Addendum

The Office of the President of Ukraine statedthat the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.