Ukraine is developing a cheaper alternative to Patriot: a new air defense system could be unveiled by 2027 - Reuters

A Ukrainian missile development company is working on a new air defense system that could become a cheaper alternative to American Patriot systems. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The company in question is Fire Point, which produces the Flamingo cruise missile. It is currently negotiating with European partners to launch a new air defense system as early as next year.

The main goal is to significantly reduce the cost of intercepting ballistic missiles.

If we can reduce the cost of interception to less than $1 million, it will be a real breakthrough in air defense. - said the co-founder of the company Denys Shtillerman.

According to him, the first interception of a ballistic target by the new system is planned for the end of 2027.

The development is taking place against the backdrop of a shortage of missiles for Patriot systems, which are actively used in various regions of the world, particularly in the Middle East.

It is expected that the new system could become a more affordable solution for countries that need effective protection against missile attacks.

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