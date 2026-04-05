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Why Ukraine currently cannot actually receive THAAD missile defense systems, which Zelenskyy spoke about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3406 views

The transfer of THAAD systems is impossible due to a shortage of batteries, the complexity of AN/TPY-2 radars, and the priority of protecting the Middle East. The US restricts the export of these systems.

Why Ukraine currently cannot actually receive THAAD missile defense systems, which Zelenskyy spoke about

Ukraine would like to receive American THAAD missile defense systems to enhance protection against ballistic missiles, but such a transfer is currently almost impossible due to the scarcity of the systems themselves, dependence on the United States, and the situation in the Middle East. This is stated in a Defense Express article, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a conversation with journalists that Ukraine seeks to obtain THAAD systems in exchange for its assistance to Middle Eastern countries.

Such a complex is not just another air defense battery, but a strategic missile defense system for intercepting ballistic missiles at high altitudes. If transferred, it could become the highest echelon of Ukraine's defense against Russian missiles, particularly those of the "Iskander" type. Theoretically, it is also considered one of the few complexes capable of working against more complex targets.

The main problem is that there are very few such systems in the world.

The main reason is that THAAD is an extremely rare system. There is a very limited number of such batteries in the world, and most of them are in service with the United States and its allies, who themselves consider them a critically important element of defense against Iranian missiles.

  Diagram of the THAAD missile defense system operation, infographic from the US Army  
  Diagram of the THAAD missile defense system operation, infographic from the US Army  

If we talk about Middle Eastern countries, then potentially only Saudi Arabia or the UAE could be a source. But they are precisely among those states that are most dependent on THAAD for their own security today. Against the backdrop of Iranian attacks, none of them are likely to agree to give up part of their missile defense.

THAAD does not work without a key radar

Another critical problem is that THAAD cannot simply be "transferred as a launcher." The complex works together with the powerful AN/TPY-2 radar, which detects ballistic targets, distinguishes them from false targets, and provides guidance.

Without such a radar, the system effectively loses its combat value. And these radars themselves are scarce, expensive, and produced in very limited quantities. Even if theoretically someone agreed to give up a battery, it would be extremely difficult to quickly find a full-fledged radar for it.

Transfer is impossible without US permission

Even if an operating country wanted to transfer THAAD to Ukraine, it would be impossible to do so without US consent. This is an American system supplied to allies under strict export control conditions.

FT: US spent years' worth of ammunition in two weeks of war with Iran13.03.26, 11:36 • 4750 views

In addition to political consent itself, US support is also needed in matters of logistics, maintenance, integration into the air defense system, and training of crews. And training crews for THAAD is not a quick process, but months or even longer.

There is another problem - THAAD missiles

Even obtaining one battery does not solve the problem if there is not a sufficient supply of anti-missiles. After the hostilities in the Middle East, the demand for such missiles has sharply increased, and production rates remain limited.

  Launch of an anti-missile from the THAAD complex. Photo - U.S. DoW  
  Launch of an anti-missile from the THAAD complex. Photo - U.S. DoW  

That is, even in the event of a political decision, Ukraine would face not only the problem of the system itself, but also the problem of its full provision with ammunition.

What this means for Ukraine

In practice, this means that THAAD currently remains a desirable, but almost unattainable system for Ukraine. The reason is not one factor, but a combination of problems: a very small number of complexes, dependence on the United States, a shortage of radars, a lack of missiles, and the unwillingness of Middle Eastern countries to weaken their own defense.

  THAAD anti-missile  
  THAAD anti-missile  

Therefore, in the short term, strengthening the existing multi-layered air defense remains more realistic for Ukraine - primarily through additional Patriot batteries, missiles for them, and other missile defense systems.

Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP26.03.26, 11:53 • 39277 views

Stepan Haftko

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