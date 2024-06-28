Ukraine has started harvesting in 16 regions: more than 720 thousand tons of new crops have been harvested

In Ukraine, 16 regions have already started harvesting, and seven regions have started harvesting rapeseed, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Sixteen regions are already harvesting early grain crops. A total of 209.8 thousand hectares of grain and legumes have been threshed, and 721.4 thousand tons of new crops have been harvested," the agency said.

It is noted that seven regions have started harvesting rapeseed. It has been threshed on 31.7 thousand hectares, and 63.6 thousand tons have been harvested.

And also:

wheat - 36.2 thou hectares threshed, 112.8 thou tons harvested with a yield of 31.2 c/ha;

barley - 145.8 thou hectares were threshed, 545.7 thou tons were harvested with a yield of 37.4 c/ha;

peas - 25.9 thou hectares were threshed, 56.3 thou tons were harvested with a yield of 21.7 c/ha.

Grain harvesting is led by farmers in Odesa region, who threshed 85.7 thou hectares. Ternopil region farmers are ahead in terms of yield with 78.1 c/ha.