Ukraine has started harvesting in 16 regions: more than 720 thousand tons of new crops have been harvested

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM
Ukraine has started harvesting in 16 regions: more than 720 thousand tons of new crops have been harvested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30230 views

Ukraine's 16 regions have started harvesting early grain crops, with 209.8 thousand hectares threshed and 721.4 thousand tons harvested, including wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed.

Ukraine has started harvesting in 16 regions: more than 720 thousand tons of new crops have been harvested

In Ukraine, 16 regions have already started harvesting, and seven regions have started harvesting rapeseed, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Sixteen regions are already harvesting early grain crops. A total of 209.8 thousand hectares of grain and legumes have been threshed, and 721.4 thousand tons of new crops have been harvested," the agency said.

It is noted that seven regions have started harvesting rapeseed. It has been threshed on 31.7 thousand hectares, and 63.6 thousand tons have been harvested. 

And also:

  • wheat -  36.2 thou hectares threshed, 112.8 thou tons harvested with a yield of 31.2 c/ha;
  • barley - 145.8 thou hectares were threshed, 545.7 thou tons were harvested with a yield of 37.4 c/ha;
  • peas -  25.9 thou hectares were threshed, 56.3 thou tons were harvested with a yield of 21.7 c/ha.

Grain harvesting is led by farmers in Odesa region, who threshed 85.7 thou hectares. Ternopil region farmers are ahead in terms of yield with 78.1 c/ha.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Ukraine
