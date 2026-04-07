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Ukraine for the first time surpassed Russia in the number of attack drone launches per month - ABC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

In March, Ukraine launched 7,347 drones against 6,462 Russian devices. The data indicates a possible shift in the balance of power in the drone war in favor of Kyiv.

Ukraine for the first time surpassed Russia in the number of attack drone launches per month - ABC News

In March, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine launched more attack drones at Russia than Russia did at Ukraine. This was reported by ABC News, based on data from the Ukrainian Air Force and the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 7,347 Ukrainian drones during March (an average of 237 devices daily). Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an attack of 6,462 Russian drones in March 2026 (208 drones daily).

The cumulative total of 6,600 Russian drones and missiles reported by the Ukrainian Air Force during the month is a new record for a single month of Russian long-range attacks.

- the article says.

It is also indicated that Russia carried out the largest 24-hour attack from each side: the Ukrainian Air Force stated that on March 24, Moscow launched 948 drones and 34 missiles at the country.

"Russia has still managed to launch more drones and missiles at Ukraine, and the Ukrainian leadership calls Moscow's nightly shelling a serious threat to the country's strategic position. But the March data suggest that the balance of power may be shifting in Ukraine's favor, as Kyiv's long-term efforts to expand its drone and missile capabilities are bearing fruit," the publication writes.

Recall

Earlier, drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center, together with other components of the Defense Forces, hit the oil loading terminal of the Novorossiysk port, as a result of which six out of seven oil loading stands, through which oil is loaded and unloaded from tankers, were damaged.

New German-Ukrainian Linza drones are ready for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine02.04.26, 04:01 • 22810 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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