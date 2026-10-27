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Ukraine faces a "harsh winter," and Putin is not seeking peace – Kallas issues a dire warning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14717 views

Kaja Kallas said that Russian attacks would bring a difficult winter for Ukraine. European officials called for increased support and weapons production.

Ukraine faces a "harsh winter," and Putin is not seeking peace – Kallas issues a dire warning

Ukraine faces an extremely difficult winter due to the continuation of Russian attacks, and a swift end to the war should not be expected. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this after a meeting of the defense ministers of leading European countries in Paris, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Kallas, despite the intensification of diplomatic efforts, the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin indicate a lack of any real desire to end the war.

There is a new diplomatic impetus, but it is obvious that Putin's actions are telling a different story

she emphasized.

Kallas warned of a "harsh winter" for Ukraine and said that there is currently no reason to hope for a swift peace.

Europe calls for increased support for Ukraine

The statements came after a meeting of the defense ministers of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and Italy, which make up the E5 group.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also questioned the effectiveness of negotiations with the Kremlin.

Those who want to negotiate with Putin are achieving no results. What results? It is leading nowhere. There are no signals that Putin is seeking peace

he said.

European officials emphasized that Ukraine needs help to withstand Russian attacks while also increasing the cost of continuing the war for Moscow.

Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO27.10.26, 01:17 • 13980 views

The meeting participants paid particular attention to expanding arms production and strengthening defense cooperation among European countries.

French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin called for producing more weapons, doing so faster, and taking into account the needs not only of current but also of future conflicts.

The EU is considering five candidates for talks on the war in Ukraine - The Telegraph23.10.26, 16:21 • 6310 views

Stepan Haftko

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