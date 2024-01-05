UK to punish North Korea for supporting Russia

The United Kingdom, together with its partners, will "make sure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia." This was stated by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on the social network X (formerly Twitter - ed.), UNN reports.

The world has turned its back on Russia, forcing Putin to suffer the humiliation of going to North Korea to continue his illegal invasion. This has to stop now. Together with our partners, we will make sure that North Korea pays a heavy price for supporting Russia. - Shapps wrote.

Details

The UK Defense Secretary noted that Russia has violated numerous UN Security Council resolutions and jeopardized the security of another region of the world.

Recall

The day before, the Washington Post, citing its sources , reportedthat Russia had begun launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine, which were provided by North Korea. Later, this information was confirmed by the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, who added that the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.