UK plans to provide over $300 million in aid to Ukraine

At the G7 summit, the British Prime Minister will announce bilateral assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to £242 million (approximately $309 million) to support urgent humanitarian, energy and stabilization needs, as well as to lay the groundwork for long-term economic and social recovery and reconstruction. This is reported by the website of the British government, UNN reports.

Details

This funding demonstrates the UK's continued international solidarity with Ukraine and our flexibility in responding to the urgent needs caused by Russian aggression. For example, critical energy infrastructure has been hit by Russia's intense missile and bombing campaign over the past few months the statement said.

A priority for the Prime Minister at the summit will be to work with partners to agree on how to use the immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine. Last month, the Prime Minister attended a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers where the G7 discussed potential ways to transfer the extraordinary profits generated by these assets to Ukraine.

The leaders of the UK and G7 have made clear that Russia must pay for the damage it is doing to Ukraine. We will explore all legitimate ways in which frozen Russian assets can be used to support Ukraine. The value of assets held in G7 jurisdictions is $285 billion.

