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Two prosecutors in Kyiv region exposed for offering to "resolve an issue" for an entrepreneur for $50,000 - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4670 views

Two prosecutors were exposed attempting to extort a bribe from an entrepreneur by fabricating a threat of land plot seizure. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Two prosecutors in Kyiv region exposed for offering to "resolve an issue" for an entrepreneur for $50,000 - Prosecutor General

Two prosecutors from the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oblast have been exposed for allegedly using their position to pressure an entrepreneur. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Today, based on materials from the General Inspectorate, two prosecutors from the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oblast have been exposed for allegedly using their position to pressure an entrepreneur.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, the scheme is simple and cynical: a fabricated threat of arrest of land plots that were used legally. Then, an "offer to resolve the issue" for 50 thousand dollars. Without any grounds and without real procedural possibilities.

Demanded over $600,000 in bribes in an amber case - the Prosecutor General's Office announced the exposure of two SBU officials16.03.26, 18:14 • 4644 views

In fact, this is an attempt to profit from the fear of business. I consider it fundamental: such things must receive an immediate and harsh reaction. Regardless of positions. Pressure on business is a red line. And everyone who crosses it will be held accountable. The position of the Office of the Prosecutor General is no pressure on business. If you encounter such facts, contact us through the "Stop Pressure" platform – we react. We will not cover for "our own." On the contrary, we will be the first to cleanse the system from within.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

The Prosecutor General added that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A legal assessment will be given to the actions of each individual.

"Between comments and solving the problem - one click": Prosecutor General Kravchenko urged businesses to report pressure through the "StopPressure" portal09.02.26, 11:32 • 5462 views

The prosecutor's office must be a place of justice, not an instrument of pressure. And we will ensure that. We continue to work.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Real estate
Kyiv Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine