Trump said both American pilots shot down in Iran are "doing well"

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that two pilots whose fighter jet was shot down over Iran are recovering very well, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"He's doing really well," Trump said of the pilot who spent more than a day hiding in Iran before being rescued in a risky operation. The other crew member was rescued shortly after the crash.

"They're both recovering very well. Both were injured, and they're doing fine," Trump told reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Trump called pilot's rescue in Iran an "Easter miracle" and faced a wave of criticism

Additionally

The F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down on Friday, marking the first time a US aircraft had been shot down over Iran during the conflict.

The comments were Trump's first public statements on the rescue operation.