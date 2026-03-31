Trump ready to end war with Iran even without opening the Strait of Hormuz – media

According to American media, US President Donald Trump is ready to conclude the military campaign against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. This approach in the White House is explained by the desire not to prolong the conflict beyond the specified deadlines. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, citing administration officials, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, Washington has concluded that attempting to forcibly open the Strait of Hormuz completely could significantly prolong the war. That is why Trump is allegedly leaning towards a scenario in which the US first achieves its main military objectives and then scales back the active phase of hostilities.

This includes, in particular, weakening Iran's naval capabilities, reducing its missile potential, and further diplomatic pressure on Tehran. If Iran does not make concessions, the US may try to shift the issue of unblocking the strait to allies in Europe and the Persian Gulf countries.

Trump has openly spoken about "seizing Iranian oil"

Earlier, the White House also stated that the full opening of the Strait of Hormuz is not among the key objectives of the American operation against Iran. Among the priorities mentioned were the destruction of Iran's naval forces, the weakening of its missile and drone infrastructure, the undermining of proxy groups' capabilities, and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Readiness to end the conflict

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most important routes for global energy, through which about one-fifth of global oil supplies pass.

US has already deployed over 50,000 troops to the Middle East – NYT

Amid reports of a possible winding down of the war without full restoration of shipping, the market has already reacted – oil prices have begun to decline, although analysts warn that risks to energy markets remain.

In fact, Trump's new approach indicates a readiness to focus not on full military control over the situation in the strait, but on a faster end to the conflict. At the same time, this leaves open the question of who and how will ensure safe navigation in the region in the future.

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