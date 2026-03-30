Trump says Tehran “for the most part” has accepted US' 15-point plan

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran had agreed to "most" of the 15-point list of demands that the US had conveyed through Pakistan to end the war, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

Asked whether Iran responded to those points, the president told reporters aboard Air Force One, "They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?"

"They’re agreeing with us on the plan. We asked for 15 things, and for the most part, we’re going to be asking for a couple of other things," Trump continued.

Trump has openly spoken about "seizing Iranian oil"

Trump also said that Iran had handed over American oil, which would be shipped "tomorrow" to "prove they are serious." Trump said that when he spoke last week about Iran giving the US a "gift," it was "10 huge ships of oil."

"And today they gave us another gift. They gave us 20 vessels of oil, which starts shipping tomorrow," he said.

"We're having very good meetings, both direct and indirect, and I think we're getting a lot of very important points," Trump continued.

Trump also stated that there had been a "regime change" in Iran during the war.

"We've already had a regime change, if you've already looked, because one regime was destroyed, they're all dead," the US President told reporters.

"The next regime is almost dead, and the third regime – we are dealing with different people than anyone before. This is a completely different group of people. So I would consider this a regime change, and, frankly, they were very smart," he continued.

Addition

According to CNN, the 15-point plan is believed to include: Iran's commitment not to have nuclear weapons, the transfer of its highly enriched uranium, restrictions on Tehran's defensive capabilities, the cessation of activities by supported regional groups, and the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had previously told CNN that Iran had committed not to have nuclear weapons, which Tehran has publicly stated in the past.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was elevated to the position held by his father after the elder Khamenei's death in US-Israeli airstrikes. High-ranking Iranian officials, including one of the most influential decision-makers, Ali Larijani, also died in the strikes.