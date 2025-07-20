Trump administration reconsiders terminating contracts with SpaceX

The administration of US President Donald Trump considered terminating contracts with SpaceX. This happened after a quarrel between Trump and Elon Musk. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

According to sources, just days after Trump raised the issue of severing ties with Musk's businesses in early June, his administration initiated a review of SpaceX contracts.

The interlocutors noted that the purpose of such an analysis is to identify potential waste in the multi-billion dollar deals that the company has with the US government.

But Trump administration officials decided that they could not cancel most of the deals because they are critically important for the US Department of Defense and NASA.

According to the publication, a preliminary assessment confirmed SpaceX's dominance as a leading global manufacturer of rocket launchers and a major provider of satellite internet.

