Trump administration reconsiders terminating contracts with SpaceX

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Donald Trump's administration considered terminating contracts with SpaceX after a spat between Trump and Elon Musk. A review of the contracts revealed their critical importance to the Department of Defense and NASA, making their cancellation impossible.

Trump administration reconsiders terminating contracts with SpaceX

The administration of US President Donald Trump considered terminating contracts with SpaceX. This happened after a quarrel between Trump and Elon Musk. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, just days after Trump raised the issue of severing ties with Musk's businesses in early June, his administration initiated a review of SpaceX contracts.

The interlocutors noted that the purpose of such an analysis is to identify potential waste in the multi-billion dollar deals that the company has with the US government.

But Trump administration officials decided that they could not cancel most of the deals because they are critically important for the US Department of Defense and NASA.

According to the publication, a preliminary assessment confirmed SpaceX's dominance as a leading global manufacturer of rocket launchers and a major provider of satellite internet.

Recall

The White House is trying to reconcile Trump with Musk after their public dispute. Tesla shares fell by $150 billion, and Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion.

SpaceX begins decommissioning Dragon ships due to US President's statement - Musk06.06.25, 05:30 • 4464 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

