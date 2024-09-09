Toyota Camry driver injures two pedestrians in Kharkiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119823 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122616 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154480 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153344 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143157 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199200 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112442 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105103 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Toyota Camry driver injures two pedestrians in Kharkiv

Toyota Camry driver injures two pedestrians in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19527 views

In the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, the driver of a Toyota Camry hit two 40-year-old men who were crossing the road in the wrong place. The victims were hospitalized, and the police opened a criminal investigation.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the injury of two pedestrians in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv, police are investigating an accident that injured two men. The incident occurred on September 7 at around 20:00 on Lyubov Malaya Avenue. The driver of a Toyota Camry hit two 40-year-old pedestrians who were crossing the road outside the pedestrian crossing.

The victims were taken to a hospital for medical care. Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules. The article provides for up to eight years in prison with the possibility of deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary DSA Maybozhenko: court orders his release from custody04.09.24, 16:59 • 11643 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

