Toyota Camry driver injures two pedestrians in Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the injury of two pedestrians in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv, police are investigating an accident that injured two men. The incident occurred on September 7 at around 20:00 on Lyubov Malaya Avenue. The driver of a Toyota Camry hit two 40-year-old pedestrians who were crossing the road outside the pedestrian crossing.

The victims were taken to a hospital for medical care. Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules. The article provides for up to eight years in prison with the possibility of deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

