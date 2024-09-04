Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary DSA Maybozhenko: court orders his release from custody

A judge of the Brovary City District Court ordered the release on personal recognizance of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who is suspected of committing a road accident with four victims while intoxicated, UNN reports.

Details

The court ordered Maybozhenko's immediate release from custody on his own recognizance.

Addendum

Today, the court started a preparatory hearing in the case of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko.

Maybozhenko himself pleads guilty, stating that he partially compensated the victims for their treatment and asking to be released from custody to pay in full.

Recall

Maybozhenko was notified of suspicion of committing a drunken driving accident with four victims in April 2024 near Kyiv on a pedestrian crossing. According to police, he failed to stop at a prohibiting traffic signal and hit pedestrians. As a result, four people suffered injuries of varying severity, including a child.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Maibozhenko from the post of head of Brovary District State Administration.

