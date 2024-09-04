Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary DSA Maybozhenko: court orders his release from custody

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213000 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161077 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157454 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144958 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206274 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112614 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194001 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 99019 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 74148 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105062 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101856 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 60349 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary DSA Maybozhenko: court orders his release from custody

The court ordered the release of Volodymyr Maibozhenko, a suspect in a car accident with four victims, from custody on his own recognizance. Maybozhenko pleaded guilty and partially compensated the victims for their medical treatment.

A judge of the Brovary City District Court ordered the release on personal recognizance of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who is suspected of committing a road accident with four victims while intoxicated, UNN reports.

Details

The court ordered Maybozhenko's immediate release from custody on his own recognizance.

Addendum

Today, the court started a preparatory hearing in the case of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko.

Maybozhenko himself pleads guilty, stating that he partially compensated the victims for their treatment and asking to be released from custody to pay in full.

Recall

Maybozhenko was notified of suspicion of committing a drunken driving accident with four victims in April 2024 near Kyiv on a pedestrian crossing. According to police, he failed to stop at a prohibiting traffic signal and hit pedestrians. As a result, four people suffered injuries of varying severity, including a child. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Maibozhenko from the post of head of Brovary District State Administration.

Road accident involving Maybozhenko, head of Brovary District State Administration: police tell the details26.04.24, 20:49 • 26869 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

