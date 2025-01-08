Took out his anger on a dog: a man who fatally beat an animal was suspected in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a 31-year-old Kyiv resident who killed a dog during a quarrel with his partner by throwing it against the stairs and kicking it. Now he faces up to 8 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to law enforcement, the Dnipro Police Department received a report of a family conflict.

When the police arrived, they found out that the man, having quarreled with his partner, decided to take out his anger on the animal he had taken home from the street the day before. First, he threw it against a concrete staircase and then kicked it. The dog died from the injuries.

The offender was a previously convicted 31-year-old local resident. The police detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruelty to animals. He will be held in custody for the duration of the investigation by court order.

The offender faces up to eight years in prison for the crime.

