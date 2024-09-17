Three wounded, more than 60 destructions: the consequences of Russian attacks on Donetsk region over the day

In Donetsk region, Russian troops focused fire on 7 localities over the past day, September 16. Three local residents were injured as a result of the hostile attacks, and 61 civilian objects were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops fired 2,497 times at the front line and residential areas.

61 civilian objects were damaged, including 51 residential buildings, enterprises, administrative buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure.

Pokrovsk was shelled by Russian drones and artillery, wounding three civilians and damaging two administrative buildings.

The occupiers attacked Kurakhove with guided aerial bombs and artillery, destroying 20 private houses, an apartment building, and a critical infrastructure facility.

Russia dropped two FAB-250 guided bombs with an UMPK module on Myrnohrad , damaging three private houses and two businesses.

Liman was hit by a FAB-500 bomb with an UMPK module, damaging an educational institution, an administrative building, and a company.

As a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, an apartment building, a private house, and a boiler room were damaged.

On Epiphany , Russian troops dropped three UXOs, damaging 23 private houses.

In addition, information was received about a civilian killed in the village as a result of shelling on September 15.

