Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Three wounded, more than 60 destructions: the consequences of Russian attacks on Donetsk region over the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18542 views

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 7 localities in Donetsk region, making 2,497 attacks. They damaged 61 civilian objects, including 51 residential buildings, and wounded three local residents.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops focused fire on 7 localities over the past day, September 16. Three local residents were injured as a result of the hostile attacks, and 61 civilian objects were damaged. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

According to law enforcement officials, Russian troops fired 2,497 times at the front line and residential areas.

61 civilian objects were damaged, including 51 residential buildings, enterprises, administrative buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure.

  • Pokrovsk was shelled by Russian drones and artillery, wounding three civilians and damaging two administrative buildings.
  • The occupiers attacked Kurakhove with guided aerial bombs and artillery, destroying 20 private houses, an apartment building, and a critical infrastructure facility.
  • Russia dropped two FAB-250 guided bombs with an UMPK module on Myrnohrad , damaging three private houses and two businesses.
  • Liman was hit by a FAB-500 bomb with an UMPK module, damaging an educational institution, an administrative building, and a company.
  • As a result of the shelling of Kostyantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, an apartment building, a private house, and a boiler room were damaged.
  • On Epiphany , Russian troops dropped three UXOs, damaging 23 private houses.

In addition, information was received about a civilian killed in the village as a result of shelling on September 15.

In Kherson region 4 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, two people were killed, including a child, due to Russian attacks9/17/24, 8:49 AM • 24331 view

