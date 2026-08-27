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They want to extend the operating permit for the pipeline in Alaska for another 30 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The owners of TAPS have submitted an application early to extend the permit for another 30 years. Environmentalists are demanding an additional assessment of the impact on the climate.

They want to extend the operating permit for the pipeline in Alaska for another 30 years
Photo: Bloomberg

The owners of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) have filed an application ahead of schedule to extend the federal land-use permit for another 30 years. The current permit expires in 2034, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Alyeska Pipeline Service, which operates the pipeline, has already begun the reauthorization process. The U.S. Department of the Interior will first conduct an environmental review, and the public has been given 15 days to submit comments.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck two airfields with drones and the "Tamanneftegaz" terminal20.08.26, 16:53 • 3432 views

An early extension of the permit could allow the process to be completed during the administration of Donald Trump, who supports expanding oil production in Alaska. The TAPS owners expect the new permit to ensure the pipeline's operation until 2064.

The approximately 1,300-kilometer-long Trans-Alaska Pipeline has been operating since 1977 and transports oil from the North Slope fields to the port of Valdez. Environmentalists oppose extending the permit and are demanding an additional assessment of its impact on the environment and climate.

A new oil boom has begun in Alaska due to large Arctic deposits25.05.26, 02:17 • 16628 views

Stepan Haftko

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