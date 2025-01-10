ukenru
They discussed Ukraine's European integration and the return of children kidnapped by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy met with the President of Italy

They discussed Ukraine's European integration and the return of children kidnapped by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy met with the President of Italy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21998 views

The President of Ukraine met with the President of Italy to discuss Euro-Atlantic integration and sanctions against the Russian Federation. Particular attention was paid to the issue of the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children and assistance to orphans in Italy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, January 10, held a meeting with the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella. They discussed Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and sanctions against the Kremlin. This was reported by Zelenskyy on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the President of Italy for the unwavering support of Ukraine by the country, for a clear and principled position on a just and lasting peace, as well as the importance of close cooperation with international partners to achieve this goal.

I appreciate Italy's positive view on Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO as a key element of the pan-European security system. I emphasized that Ukraine's integration into existing effective security structures is not only the most effective solution, but also the most economically beneficial for all partners

- Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that Ukraine highly values Italy's unwavering position on maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia, which has unleashed a war in the center of Europe.

The country's leaders also discussed the sensitive issue of the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. As Zelenskyy emphasized, Russia's war has destroyed the future of thousands of young lives. "We must restore their future and do everything possible so that they, like all children, can live happily," Zelenskyy said.

The President also expressed gratitude to Italy for the care and support of Ukrainian orphans who are currently in Italy due to the Russian war.

In addition, Zelenskyy invited Sergio Mattarella to visit Kyiv.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
italyItaly
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

